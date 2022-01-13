È arrivato il periodo dei premi per cinema e televisione. Sono state ufficializzate in queste ore le candidature agli Screen Actors Guild Awards del 2022, scopriamole.
Annunciate le candidature agli Sag Award 2022 (Screen Actors Guild Awards) che si terranno domenica 27 febbraio per premiare attori, cast e controfigure in film e serie tv. Spiccano nella sezione Cast dei Sag Award 2022 “Don’t look up” e “House of Gucci” di cui ancora molto si parla. Lady Gaga è in lizza come miglior attrice protagonista. Tra le serie tv immancabile “Squid game” che ha tanto fatto discutere.
Cinema
Miglior cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
House of Gucci
Miglior attore protagonista
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane
Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – La figlia oscura
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Miglior attore non protagonista
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – Il potere del cane
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – La fiera delle illusioni
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane
Ruth Negga – Due donne – Passing
Migliori controfigure
Black Widow
Dune
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli
Televisione
Miglior attore in un tv movie o miniserie
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Omicidio a Easttown
Miglior attrice in un tv movie o miniserie
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Omicidio a Easttown
Kate Winslet – Omicidio a Easttown
Miglior cast in una serie commedia
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Miglior cast in una serie drammatica
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
Migliori controfigure
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Omicidio a Easttown
Squid Game
