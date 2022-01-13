È arrivato il periodo dei premi per cinema e televisione. Sono state ufficializzate in queste ore le candidature agli Screen Actors Guild Awards del 2022, scopriamole.

Annunciate le candidature agli Sag Award 2022 (Screen Actors Guild Awards) che si terranno domenica 27 febbraio per premiare attori, cast e controfigure in film e serie tv. Spiccano nella sezione Cast dei Sag Award 2022 “Don’t look up” e “House of Gucci” di cui ancora molto si parla. Lady Gaga è in lizza come miglior attrice protagonista. Tra le serie tv immancabile “Squid game” che ha tanto fatto discutere.

Squid Game

Cinema

Miglior cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

House of Gucci

Miglior attore protagonista

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane

Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – La figlia oscura

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudosn – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee – Il potere del cane

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – La fiera delle illusioni

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – Il potere del cane

Ruth Negga – Due donne – Passing

Migliori controfigure

Black Widow

Dune

Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli

Televisione

Miglior attore in un tv movie o miniserie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Douglas – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior attrice in un tv movie o miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Omicidio a Easttown

Kate Winslet – Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior cast in una serie commedia

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Miglior cast in una serie drammatica

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show

Migliori controfigure

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Omicidio a Easttown

Squid Game

