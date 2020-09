View this post on Instagram

@villabardini, with its monumental garden and its panorama of Florence, hosted the Alta Moda fashion show. The linen dress is embroidered with silk thread and features motifs of Florence. The Mikado dress is entirely embroidered with satin, chiffon and organza hand-painted flowers. The tweed coat is embroidered with Lurex brocade, Mikado, velvet and raffia and is paired with a tweed skirt. The illusion tulle corset dress is embroidered with organza and velvet hand-painted flowers. Received in concession following the inheritance of antiquarian Stefano Bardini, @fondazionecrfirenze restored the marvellous space filled with statues and artistic and architectonic artifacts, rich with history and beauty. Watch the full show on IGTV. #VillaBardini #FondazioneCRfirenze #DGLovesTuscany #Pittimmagine #DGAltaModa #MadeInItaly @pittimmagine @cittadifirenzeufficiale