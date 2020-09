View this post on Instagram

1/3⁣ • Maison Valentino is pleased to announce that⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ MAYHOOLA JOINS ITALY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 EMERGENCY WITH A DONATION OF 2 MILLION EUROS⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Valentino, Balmain and Pal Zileri parent company are determined to support two different projects related to the emergency situation that Italy is currently facing.⁣⁣ The first one is to improve the efficiency and security of the Intensive Care Treatment Unit (ICU) at Sacco Hospital in Milan. The city of Milan is one of the more affected in Italy by the COVID-19 pandemic and Sacco Hospital is one of the sanitary structures which is heavily struggling due to the number of infected patients requiring intensive care treatments. The new negative pressure ventilation installation, which Mayhoola will donate to the Milanese hospital, will allow medical staff to safely assist coronavirus patients. The objective is to halt the increase of further infecting health care staff and to guarantee safety measures for all those working in intensive care units.