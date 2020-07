View this post on Instagram

Part of the #Dioriviera capsule from the #DiorSS20 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, the DiorAura theme appears in a palette containing as many essences of the evanescent hues of dawn as the fiery ones at dusk. Inspired by the avant-garde Monte Verità utopian community, the colorful dégradé motif diffuses delicately across blouses and dresses, essentials like scarves and 'D-Connect' sneakers, and bags such as the #DiorBookTote. © @CharlotteHadden