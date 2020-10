View this post on Instagram

Experience the finale of Tuesday’s #DiorSS21 show from @MariaGraziaChiuri, a delicately hued homage to the power and possibilities of cutting, which was unveiled in an atmospheric show space illuminated with artworks by Lucia Marcucci and scored by the pulse-quickening airs of ‘Sangu di Rosa’, a choral work by @Lucia.Ronchetti sung live by @Sequenza93.