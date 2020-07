View this post on Instagram

The people of Puglia share some of the stories and passions of their picturesque and historical home, a place filled with beauty at every turn, and a stronghold of age-old traditions and craftsmanship. The #DiorCruise 2021 collection, in which @MariaGraziaChiuri pays homage to the magical region in which she has family roots, will be unveiled here on Instagram and Dior.com on July 22 at 8:45pm CET. © Film by Edoardo Winspeare —- The collection and the show have both been produced following strict enforcement of social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Every precaution has been taken to minimize any potential risk posed to the community.