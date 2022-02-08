Ecco, categoria per categoria, tutte le nomination ai Premi Oscar 2022: spicca anche E’ stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino.

Nella notte tra il 27 e il 28 marzo a Los Angeles verranno consegnati i Premi Oscar 2022, i più prestigiosi premi cinematografici del mondo. Sono ora state annunciate le nomination per ogni categoria, spicca quella di Paolo Sorrentino con il suo E’ stata la mano di Dio nella categoria Miglior film straniero. Ecco tutte le nomination.

Premi Oscar 2022: le nomination

Miglior film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Statuetta Oscar

Miglior regia

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Miglior attore protagonista

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Miglior film straniero

Drive my Car

È stata la mano di Dio

The Worst Person in the World

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Migliori costumi

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Migliore colonna sonora

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood

Miglior sonoro

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Miglior film di animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Raya e l’ultimo drago

Miglior corto animato

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Miglior corto live action

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Miglior montaggio

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Miglior make up

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Miglior documentario

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Miglior corto (documentario)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Miglior canzone originale

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Miglior fotografia

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Miglior effetti speciali

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Clicca qui per seguire la nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per entrare nel nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguire Donna Glamour su Instagram

Clicca qui per seguire Donna Glamour su Twitter

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro canale Telegram

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - DG