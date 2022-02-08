Ecco, categoria per categoria, tutte le nomination ai Premi Oscar 2022: spicca anche E’ stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino.
Nella notte tra il 27 e il 28 marzo a Los Angeles verranno consegnati i Premi Oscar 2022, i più prestigiosi premi cinematografici del mondo. Sono ora state annunciate le nomination per ogni categoria, spicca quella di Paolo Sorrentino con il suo E’ stata la mano di Dio nella categoria Miglior film straniero. Ecco tutte le nomination.
Premi Oscar 2022: le nomination
Miglior film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Miglior regia
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Miglior attore protagonista
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Miglior film straniero
Drive my Car
È stata la mano di Dio
The Worst Person in the World
Flee
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Migliori costumi
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Migliore colonna sonora
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood
Miglior sonoro
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Miglior film di animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Raya e l’ultimo drago
Miglior corto animato
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Miglior corto live action
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Miglior montaggio
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Miglior make up
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Miglior documentario
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Miglior corto (documentario)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Miglior canzone originale
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Miglior fotografia
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Miglior effetti speciali
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - DG