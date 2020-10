View this post on Instagram

In a response to societal transformations and perceptions of the role played by clothes, for #DiorSS21 @MariaGraziaChiuri set her sights on repurposing and reinventing familiar and much-loved motifs, taking archival scarf prints, introducing new elements and decorative borders and playing with scale, turning textiles into patchworks and paisley into precious embroideries, and transforming them into covetable garments in a combination of couture and comfort.