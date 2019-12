Mr Dyson vive in un attico da sogno a Singapore dal valore di 54 milioni di dollari

WALLICH RESIDENCE – The pinnacle of luxury livingLocated at the pinnacle of Tanjong Pagar Centre, Wallich Residence showcase of a limited collection of 181 luxury apartments that immerses residents in a world of sophistication with unparalleled views and four private levels of lifestyle amenities.Located from the 39th to 64th floors, 180m to 290m above sea level, Wallich Residence is home to a limited collection of 181 luxury residences, comprising one- to four-bedroom units, four penthouses and one exclusive super penthouse. Exceptional design, impeccable detailing, and four levels of stunning amenities elevate the luxury lifestyle to breathtaking new heights.Wallich Residence occupies the highest floors of Tanjong Pagar Centre, an ambitious vertical city that comprises a dynamic mix of commercial, residential, retail, hotel and urban park components. Rising directly above Tanjong Pagar MRT station, this new global icon is set to position Tanjong Pagar as the premier business and lifestyle district in the CBD.With four levels of amenities, from the hotel-inspired Wallich Concierge Service and the stunning infinity pool at level 39, to the private library on level 52 and breathtaking observation platforms on level 62, Wallich Residence is a tower that stands apart. Not just by its sheer height, but also by the quality of the life one experiences here.Wallich Residence is part of the latest visionary development by GuocoLand, a leading regional property company that places quality, innovation and environmental sustainability at the core of every project. GuocoLand’s portfolio of premium residential, hospitality, commercial, retail and integrated developments region-wide includes 34 residential projects in prime districts in Singapore.The master planner and design architect for Tanjong Pagar Centre, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP is one of the most pre-eminent and influential architectural, interior design, engineering and urban planning practices in the world today. Across 75 years of design excellence, it has shaped the skylines of more than 50 countries with some of the most important architectural accomplishments of our time.Wallich Residence has completed the construction phase and obtained its' Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2017. Ready for immediate occupation!Send us a Private Message via m.me/wallich.residence.singapore/ for more information on the final developer's sales launch release and showflat viewing.#WallichResidence#WallichStreet#TanjongPagar#CentralBusinessDistrict#DowntownCore#Condo#Singapore#CCR#CoreCentralRegion#District2#Wanted#ForRent#ForSale#DeveloperSale#ForSaleByDeveloper#GuocoLand#Share