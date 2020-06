Il rossetto a prova di mascherina, no transfer, è firmato Chanel

View this post on Instagram

ROUGE COCO FLASH. @lilyrose_depp is wearing shade 92 Amour and matching sunglasses now available in CHANEL Beauty boutiques. 12 new shiny, vibrant and intense colours. An ultra-silky and hydrating texture. Try ROUGE COCO FLASH with the “CHANEL Try On” application. — #CHANELMakeup #CHANELBeauty #RougeCoco #CreateYourself