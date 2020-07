Vacanze in Calabria, tra turismo e buona cucina: i luoghi più belli da visitare

View this post on Instagram

Arches in Europe are a thing. Although most are man-made, there is one among them that is entirely a fruit of nature’s own making that attracts as much attention as say Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Meet Arco Magno in San Nicola Arcella, Italy, where a tiny piece of a beach allows people to enjoy the imposing glory of rugged rocky formations. Right beneath is a tiny arch creating an opening which stretches out into the ocean. This is as cozy as it can get in Southern Italy. 🏙 San Nicola Arcella / Italy 🇮🇹 📸 @paolobalsamo