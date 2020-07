Dior e Vespa compiono 75 anni: nasce la Vespa 946 Dior

View this post on Instagram

The #Dioriviera capsule collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri sets off on a journey to the seaside where it's perpetually sunny and warm. The escapism portrayed in this series of photographs by @Pamela_Hanson showcases the essentials in the House's summer wardrobe, from breezy scarves to sunny toile de Jouy-printed accessories, available to discover now in boutiques and via the link in bio.