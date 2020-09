View this post on Instagram

Prada and @adidasoriginals propose a timeless, eternal classic, reengineered for the now – the Superstar in a trio of new colorways: monochrome black, white with black, and chrome silver with white.⠀ The new Prada Superstar will launch starting from 8 September 2020.⠀ Discover more via link in bio.⠀ #Pradaforadidas