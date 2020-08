View this post on Instagram

#tbt Never forget in June 1994, Princess Diana wore the "Revenge Dress" on the same night her then husband – confessed on national television, his affair. ✨✨✨ The dress made three years prior, by designer Christina Stambolian was worn in response to her husband, the media and the world. Words were not needed. She had initially planned on wearing a Valentino ensemble to the Vanity Fair Event, hosted at Serpentine Gallery but it was leaked to the press. Rather than cancelling, she would make a last minute switch and chose the dress that was previously rejected, for being too daring. "Revenge is a dish best served cold". Fabulously. Princess Diana was THE original monarch, who ruled the art of royal dressing. She seamlessly embraced Royal etiquette, all the while setting her own fashion. The "Revenge Dress" was one of them. Her sartorial influence was such, that others within the monarchy, fashion editorials and women globally still pay tribute to her today. What became dubbed the "Revenge Dress" by the media, was put up for auction along with more of her clothes. It sold for $65,000, with the money benefitting cancer and AIDS-related charities. Label her: Queen Saint