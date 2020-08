View this post on Instagram

Scroll no further for your next outfit of the day 🤩 @WearsRosie x #MissSelfie (🔍: Blue Floral Print Tea Top + Blue Light Wash Denim Longline Ripped Short) #TapToShop or visit our #LinkInBio for more. ___________ #HolidayOutfit #CasualOutfit #SummerStyling #OOTD