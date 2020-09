View this post on Instagram

#adidasSL, a sillhouette with 70's attitude for the changemakers.​⁣ Worn by @chroma.ny, a group of freethinkers who are leading their own change in a bold way.​⁣ ​⁣ Shop now at adidas.com/originals​⁣ ​⁣ #sneakers #adidasOriginals #adidasWomen​⁣ @siii_siii @niidal @june_canedo