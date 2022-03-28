Ecco chi sono i vincitori degli Oscar 2022 categoria per categoria: il Premio al Miglior Film è andato a CODA – I segni del cuore.
Sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i Premi Oscar 2022. Niente da fare per Paolo Sorrentino e per il suo E’ stata la mano di Dio, che era tra i candidati al premio per il Miglior Film Straniero andato a Drive my Car di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi. Il premio per il Miglior Film è stati invece vinto da CODA – I segni del cuore, mentre Will Smith e Jessica Chastain si sono aggiudicati i riconoscimenti per il Miglior attore e per la Migliore attrice. Vediamo ora tutti vincitori degli Oscar 2022.
Premi Oscar 2022: i vincitori
Miglior film
CODA – I segni del cuore
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
Una famiglia vincente – King Richard
Licorice Pizza
La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley
Il potere del cane
West Side Story
Miglior film straniero
Drive My Car (Giappone)
Flee (Danimarca)
È stata la mano di Dio (Italia)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The worst person in the world (Norvegia)
Miglior regia
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Miglior attore protagonista
Will Smith (King Richard)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Migliori costumi
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Migliore colonna sonora
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood
Miglior sonoro
Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Miglior film di animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
I Mitchell contro le macchine
Raya e l’ultimo drago
Miglior corto animato
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Miglior corto live action
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Miglior montaggio
Dune (Joe Walker)
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Miglior make up
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Miglior documentario
Summer of Soul
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing With Fire
Miglior corto (documentario)
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Miglior canzone originale
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Miglior fotografia
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Miglior effetti speciali
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
