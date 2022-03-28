Ecco chi sono i vincitori degli Oscar 2022 categoria per categoria: il Premio al Miglior Film è andato a CODA – I segni del cuore.

Sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i Premi Oscar 2022. Niente da fare per Paolo Sorrentino e per il suo E’ stata la mano di Dio, che era tra i candidati al premio per il Miglior Film Straniero andato a Drive my Car di Ryūsuke Hamaguchi. Il premio per il Miglior Film è stati invece vinto da CODA – I segni del cuore, mentre Will Smith e Jessica Chastain si sono aggiudicati i riconoscimenti per il Miglior attore e per la Migliore attrice. Vediamo ora tutti vincitori degli Oscar 2022.

Premi Oscar 2022: i vincitori

Miglior film

CODA – I segni del cuore

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

Una famiglia vincente – King Richard

Licorice Pizza

La fiera delle illusioni – Nightmare Alley

Il potere del cane

West Side Story

Miglior film straniero

Drive My Car (Giappone)

Flee (Danimarca)

È stata la mano di Dio (Italia)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The worst person in the world (Norvegia)

Miglior regia

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Miglior attore protagonista

Will Smith (King Richard)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Jessica Chastain

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Migliori costumi

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Migliore colonna sonora

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Johnny Greenwood

Miglior sonoro

Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Miglior film di animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

I Mitchell contro le macchine

Raya e l’ultimo drago

Miglior corto animato

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Miglior corto live action

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Miglior montaggio

Dune (Joe Walker)

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Miglior make up

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Miglior documentario

Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

Miglior corto (documentario)

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Miglior canzone originale

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Miglior fotografia

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Miglior effetti speciali

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

