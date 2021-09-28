Ecco le serie TV e i film in uscita su Netflix a ottobre 2021: c’è grande attesa anche per la terza stagione di You.
Il catalogo di Netflix, come gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming sanno bene, è in continuo aggiornamento e, mese dopo mese, gli utenti possono fruire di nuovi contenuti tra serie TV e film (sai originali che non). Tra le uscite più attese del mese di ottobre del 2021 c’è sicuramente You 3. Vediamo ora nel dettaglio quali sono tutte le uscite su Netflix di ottobre 2021.
Netflix: le serie TV in uscita a ottobre 2021
Ecco le serie TV in uscita su Netflix nel mese di ottobre del 2021:
1 ottobre
Maid (miniserie)
Gatte per magia (stagione 1)
Oats Studios (stagione 1)
Seinfeld (stagione d 1 a 9)
4 ottobre
On my block (stagione 4)
5 ottobre
Remember You (stagione 1)
6 ottobre
La vendetta delle Juana (stagione 1)
7 ottobre
Il codice da un miliardo di dollari (miniserie)
L’ingegno dello yakuza casalingo (stagione 2, episodi settimanali)
8 ottobre
Altro che caffé (stagione 3)
Pretty smart (stagione 1)
9 ottobre
Hometown cha-cha-cha (stagione 1, episodi settimanali)
11 ottobre
Il Club delle Babysitter (stagione 2)
14 ottobre
Another Life (stagione 2)
15 ottobre
Little Things (stagione 4)
My name (stagione 1)
You (stagione 3)
16 ottobre
Misfit – fuori posto (stagione 1)
22 ottobre
Locke & Key (stagione 2)
More than blue (stagione 1)
Dynasty (stagione 4)
23 ottobre
The Office (Stagioni da 1 a 9)
27 ottobre
Sintonia (stagione 2)
28 ottobre
Luis Miguel (stagione 2)
29 ottobre
Il tempo che ti do (stagione 1)
Netflix: i film in uscita a ottobre 2021
Ecco i film in uscita su Netflix nel mese di ottobre del 2021:
1 ottobre
Forever Rich – Storia di un rapper
Swallow
The Guilty
Anatomy
L’età dell’innocenza
Love you to death
Nightmare – Dal profondo della notte
Nightmare 5 – Il mito
Nudi e felici
2 ottobre
Non si scherza col fuoco
6 ottobre
C’è qualcuno in casa tua
Il cardellino
Les Carabiniers
8 ottobre
Mio fratello, mia sorella
Rancore
Angeliena
10 ottobre
Il sogno di un crumb
La famiglia Van Paemel
Lee & Cindy C
Mira
Peter Bell 2
The Sacrament
The Seventh Heaven
13 ottobre
Distanza di sicurezza
Operacation Hyacinth
14 ottobre
Slashers
15 ottobre
Il monaco che scese dalla montagna
Killer under the bed
Unfaithful – L’amore infedele
Solo mia
La battaglia dimenticata
The Trip
17 ottobre
Everybody Happy
20 ottobre
8 rue de l’humanité
Night Teeth
D.N.A – Decisamente non adatti
27 ottobre
Hypnotic
29 ottobre
Army of thieves
