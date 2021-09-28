Ecco le serie TV e i film in uscita su Netflix a ottobre 2021: c’è grande attesa anche per la terza stagione di You.

Il catalogo di Netflix, come gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming sanno bene, è in continuo aggiornamento e, mese dopo mese, gli utenti possono fruire di nuovi contenuti tra serie TV e film (sai originali che non). Tra le uscite più attese del mese di ottobre del 2021 c’è sicuramente You 3. Vediamo ora nel dettaglio quali sono tutte le uscite su Netflix di ottobre 2021.

Netflix: le serie TV in uscita a ottobre 2021

Ecco le serie TV in uscita su Netflix nel mese di ottobre del 2021:

1 ottobre

Maid (miniserie)

Gatte per magia (stagione 1)

Oats Studios (stagione 1)

Seinfeld (stagione d 1 a 9)

4 ottobre

On my block (stagione 4)

5 ottobre

Remember You (stagione 1)

6 ottobre

La vendetta delle Juana (stagione 1)

7 ottobre

Il codice da un miliardo di dollari (miniserie)

L’ingegno dello yakuza casalingo (stagione 2, episodi settimanali)

8 ottobre

Altro che caffé (stagione 3)

Pretty smart (stagione 1)

9 ottobre

Hometown cha-cha-cha (stagione 1, episodi settimanali)

11 ottobre

Il Club delle Babysitter (stagione 2)

14 ottobre

Another Life (stagione 2)

15 ottobre

Little Things (stagione 4)

My name (stagione 1)

You (stagione 3)

16 ottobre

Misfit – fuori posto (stagione 1)

22 ottobre

Locke & Key (stagione 2)

More than blue (stagione 1)

Dynasty (stagione 4)

23 ottobre

The Office (Stagioni da 1 a 9)

27 ottobre

Sintonia (stagione 2)

28 ottobre

Luis Miguel (stagione 2)

29 ottobre

Il tempo che ti do (stagione 1)

Netflix: i film in uscita a ottobre 2021

Ecco i film in uscita su Netflix nel mese di ottobre del 2021:

1 ottobre

Forever Rich – Storia di un rapper

Swallow

The Guilty

Anatomy

L’età dell’innocenza

Love you to death

Nightmare – Dal profondo della notte

Nightmare 5 – Il mito

Nudi e felici

2 ottobre

Non si scherza col fuoco

6 ottobre

C’è qualcuno in casa tua

Il cardellino

Les Carabiniers

8 ottobre

Mio fratello, mia sorella

Rancore

Angeliena

10 ottobre

Il sogno di un crumb

La famiglia Van Paemel

Lee & Cindy C

Mira

Peter Bell 2

The Sacrament

The Seventh Heaven

13 ottobre

Distanza di sicurezza

Operacation Hyacinth

14 ottobre

Slashers

15 ottobre

Il monaco che scese dalla montagna

Killer under the bed

Unfaithful – L’amore infedele

Solo mia

La battaglia dimenticata

The Trip

17 ottobre

Everybody Happy

20 ottobre

8 rue de l’humanité

Night Teeth

D.N.A – Decisamente non adatti

27 ottobre

Hypnotic

29 ottobre

Army of thieves

