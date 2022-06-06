Ecco i vincitori per ogni categoria agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home è il Miglior Film.
Tra i vari prestigiosi premi cinematografici che annualmente vengono assegnati ci sono anche gli MTV Movie & TV Awards. A Los Angeles si è svolta l’edizione del 2022 (in Italia gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 possono essere visti in replica martedì 7 gennaio dalle ore 21.10 su MTV, canale 131 di Sky, e su MTV Music, canale 132 di Sky) che ha visto trionfatori i supereroi della Marvel, non a caso ad aggiudicarsi il premio per il Miglior Film è stato Spider-Man: No Way Home. Vediamo ora tutti vincitori.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: i vincitori
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
WINNER: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
WINNER: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
COMEDIC GENIUS
Jack Black
GENERATION AWARD
Jennifer Lopez
