View this post on Instagram

New #KIKOxWonderWoman: packed with new products to add to your arsenal of cosmetic artillery. Drop a 😍 if you can’t wait to get your hands on these!⁣ Wonder Woman Starlight Blush – Power Shine Explosion Lip Stylo – Metal Power Liquid Eyeshadow 02 – From Another Planet Lasting Palette 01 – Wonder Last Volume Mascara 16h⠀⁣ WONDER WOMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s2020)