Outside in the garden with @alessandro_michele at Palazzo Sacchetti with the #GucciEpilogue collection, worn by those who design the clothes—the models are part of Gucci design and other offices of the House. #AlessandroMichele See the collection in the live stream through link in bio. Bureau Veritas Italia monitored the photographic set in which animals were present, at Palazzo Sacchetti in Rome on July 17, 2020, and verify no animal was harmed. #mfw #MilanoDigitalWeek