Sono stati assegnati gli Emmy Awards 2022, ovvero i premi per le migliori serie TV e i suoi protagonisti dell’anno. Un appuntamento molto attesa dagli appassionati che ha visto trionfare Succession e Ted Lasso: alla prima è andato il riconoscimento per la Migliore serie Drama, alla seconda invece è andato il premio per la Migliore serie Comedy. Vediamo ora quali sono tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2022.

Emmy Awards 2022: i vincitori

Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2022:

DRAMA

Succession – VINCITORE

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Scissione

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Emmy Awards

COMEDY

Ted Lasso – VINCITORE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

La fantastica signora Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – VINCITORE

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Scissione

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Zendaya, Euphoria – VINCITORE

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks – VINCITRICE

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – VINCITORE

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

John Turturro, Scissione

Christopher Walken, Scissione

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Julia Garner, Ozark – VINCITRICE

Patricia Arquette, Scissione

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – VINCITRICE

Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

The White Lotus – VINCITRICE

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – VINCITORE

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo

Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – VINCITRICE

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qually, Maid

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – VINCITORE

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – VINCITRICE

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella) – VINCITORE

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)

Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)

Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)

Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale) – VINCITRICE

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)

Bill Hader, Barry (710N)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Mike White, The White Lotus – VINCITORE

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)

John Wells, Maid (Celeste)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Un accordo segreto) – VINCITORE

Dan Erickson, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un giorno fortunato)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Fa diesis)

Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (Una fine difficile)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Il piano e l’esecuzione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot) – VINCITRICE

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (The One, The Only)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)

Alec Berg e Bill Hader, Barry (starting now)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (710N)

Steve Martin e John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building (True crime)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows (Il casinò)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (Il centro benessere)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Mike White, The White Lotus – VINCITORE

Sarah Burgess, American Crime Story: Impeachment (Atto di forza)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Ho fretta)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Schiocchi)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (Episodio 10)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)

