Sono stati assegnati gli Emmy Awards 2022, ovvero i premi per le migliori serie TV e i suoi protagonisti dell’anno. Un appuntamento molto attesa dagli appassionati che ha visto trionfare Succession e Ted Lasso: alla prima è andato il riconoscimento per la Migliore serie Drama, alla seconda invece è andato il premio per la Migliore serie Comedy. Vediamo ora quali sono tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2022.
Emmy Awards 2022: i vincitori
Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2022:
DRAMA
Succession – VINCITORE
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Scissione
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
COMEDY
Ted Lasso – VINCITORE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
La fantastica signora Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – VINCITORE
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Scissione
Jeremy Strong, Succession
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Zendaya, Euphoria – VINCITORE
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Jean Smart, Hacks – VINCITRICE
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – VINCITORE
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
John Turturro, Scissione
Christopher Walken, Scissione
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Julia Garner, Ozark – VINCITRICE
Patricia Arquette, Scissione
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – VINCITORE
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, La fantastica signora Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – VINCITRICE
Alex Borstein, La fantastica signora Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
The White Lotus – VINCITRICE
Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – VINCITORE
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, In nome del cielo
Oscar Isaac, Scene da un matrimonio
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – VINCITRICE
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qually, Maid
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – VINCITORE
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – VINCITRICE
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un, due, tre, stella) – VINCITORE
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Una fine difficile)
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)
Mark Mylod, Succession (Un accordo segreto)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (Un compleanno intenso)
Ben Stiller, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)
Cathy Yan, Succession (La perturbazione)
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale) – VINCITRICE
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Il ragazzo della 6B)
Bill Hader, Barry (710N)
Hiro Murai, Atlanta (Nuovo jazz)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Mike White, The White Lotus – VINCITORE
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episodio 1)
Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Centrifuga verde)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)
John Wells, Maid (Celeste)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Un accordo segreto) – VINCITORE
Dan Erickson, Scissione (Il nostro vero io)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Un giorno fortunato)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Fa diesis)
Ashley Lyle e Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Passato presente)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (Una fine difficile)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (Il piano e l’esecuzione)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot) – VINCITRICE
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks (The One, The Only)
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Zero matrimoni e un funerale)
Alec Berg e Bill Hader, Barry (starting now)
Duffy Boudreau, Barry (710N)
Steve Martin e John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building (True crime)
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows (Il casinò)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (Il centro benessere)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
Mike White, The White Lotus – VINCITORE
Sarah Burgess, American Crime Story: Impeachment (Atto di forza)
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Ho fretta)
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Schiocchi)
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (Episodio 10)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (Il popolo contro Purdue Pharma)
