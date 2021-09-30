Ecco le serie TV e i film in uscita su Amazon Prime Video a ottobre 2021: c’è tanta attesa per Maradona – Sogno benedetto.
Anche il mese di ottobre 2021 su Amazon Prime Video è ricco di novità, sia per quanto riguarda i film che le serie TV. E a proposito di serie TV, tra le più attese c’è quella su Diego Armando Maradona, la cui prima stagione arriverà sulla piattaforma streaming venerdì 29 ottobre. Ma c’è tanta attesa anche per gli episodi della seconda stagione di Motherland e per quelli della prima di So cosa hai fatto.
Amazon Prime Video: le serie TV in uscita a ottobre 2021
Ecco le serie tv in uscita su Amazon Prime Video nel mese di ottobre del 2021:
Venerdì 1 ottobre
Do, Re & Mi – Halloween Special
Camera Café (Stagioni 1,2,3 e 4)
Gormiti (Stagioni 1,2 e 3)
Lunedì 4 ottobre
Code Black (Stagione 1,2 e 3)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Stagione 2)
Venerdì 8 ottobre
Kids in the Hall (5 stagioni)
Lunedì 11 ottobre
Holly & Benji – Due fuoriclasse (stagione 1)
Venerdì 15 ottobre
So cosa hai fatto (stagione 1)
Lunedì 18 ottobre
Motherland: Fort Salem (stagione 2)
Venerdì 29 ottobre
Maradona – Sogno benedetto (stagione 1)
Amazon Prime Video: i film in uscita a ottobre 2021
Ecco i film in uscita su Amazon Prime Video nel mese di ottobre del 2021:
Venerdì 1 ottobre
Bingo Hell
Black As Night
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Most Dangerous Game
L’uomo del labirinto
Fellini Forward
Che bella giornata
Cado dalle nubi
Sole a catinelle
Chloe – Tra seduzione e inganno
Letters to Juliet
The Fighter
Morti di salute
Balla coi lupi
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider – La culla della vita
Il cattivo tenente
L’ombra del dubbio
War, Inc.
Timeline – ai confini del tempo
The Body
Imogene – Le disavventure di una newyorkese
The Last Man
Il comandate Hamilton
Lunedì 4 ottobre
Genitori VS Influencer
Sotto massima copertura – Den of Lions
Stronger – Io sono più forte
Giovedì 7 ottobre
Infinite
Venerdì 8 ottobre
Justin Bieber: Our World
The Manor
Madres
Domenica 10 ottobre
City of Lies – L’ora della verità
Cats
Lunedì 11 ottobre
Ad Astra
Martedì 12 ottobre
Il grande passo
Just Charlie – Diventa chi sei
Venerdì 15 ottobre
Sono solo fantasmi
You’re Next
The Good House
Sabato 16 ottobre
Spiral – L’eredità di Saw
Point Break – Punto di rottura
Martedì 19 ottobre
Le douleur
Venerdì 22 ottobre
Digital Reaper
Sabato 23 ottobre
Billionaire Boys Club
Domenica 24 ottobre
Swarm – Minaccia dalla giungla
Venerdì 29 ottobre
The Last Witch Hunter – L’ultimo cacciatore di streghe
After 3
Domenica 31 ottobre
La promessa dell’assassino
La prova