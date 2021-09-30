Ecco le serie TV e i film in uscita su Amazon Prime Video a ottobre 2021: c’è tanta attesa per Maradona – Sogno benedetto.

Anche il mese di ottobre 2021 su Amazon Prime Video è ricco di novità, sia per quanto riguarda i film che le serie TV. E a proposito di serie TV, tra le più attese c’è quella su Diego Armando Maradona, la cui prima stagione arriverà sulla piattaforma streaming venerdì 29 ottobre. Ma c’è tanta attesa anche per gli episodi della seconda stagione di Motherland e per quelli della prima di So cosa hai fatto.

Amazon Prime Video: le serie TV in uscita a ottobre 2021

Ecco le serie tv in uscita su Amazon Prime Video nel mese di ottobre del 2021:

Tv Famiglia

Venerdì 1 ottobre

Do, Re & Mi – Halloween Special

Camera Café (Stagioni 1,2,3 e 4)

Gormiti (Stagioni 1,2 e 3)

Lunedì 4 ottobre

Code Black (Stagione 1,2 e 3)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Stagione 2)

Venerdì 8 ottobre

Kids in the Hall (5 stagioni)

Lunedì 11 ottobre

Holly & Benji – Due fuoriclasse (stagione 1)

Venerdì 15 ottobre

So cosa hai fatto (stagione 1)

Lunedì 18 ottobre

Motherland: Fort Salem (stagione 2)

Venerdì 29 ottobre

Maradona – Sogno benedetto (stagione 1)

Amazon Prime Video: i film in uscita a ottobre 2021

Ecco i film in uscita su Amazon Prime Video nel mese di ottobre del 2021:

Venerdì 1 ottobre

Bingo Hell

Black As Night

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Most Dangerous Game

L’uomo del labirinto

Fellini Forward

Che bella giornata

Cado dalle nubi

Sole a catinelle

Chloe – Tra seduzione e inganno

Letters to Juliet

The Fighter

Morti di salute

Balla coi lupi

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider – La culla della vita

Il cattivo tenente

L’ombra del dubbio

War, Inc.

Timeline – ai confini del tempo

The Body

Imogene – Le disavventure di una newyorkese

The Last Man

Il comandate Hamilton

Lunedì 4 ottobre

Genitori VS Influencer

Sotto massima copertura – Den of Lions

Stronger – Io sono più forte

Giovedì 7 ottobre

Infinite

Venerdì 8 ottobre

Justin Bieber: Our World

The Manor

Madres

Domenica 10 ottobre

City of Lies – L’ora della verità

Cats

Lunedì 11 ottobre

Ad Astra

Martedì 12 ottobre

Il grande passo

Just Charlie – Diventa chi sei

Venerdì 15 ottobre

Sono solo fantasmi

You’re Next

The Good House

Sabato 16 ottobre

Spiral – L’eredità di Saw

Point Break – Punto di rottura

Martedì 19 ottobre

Le douleur

Venerdì 22 ottobre

Digital Reaper

Sabato 23 ottobre

Billionaire Boys Club

Domenica 24 ottobre

Swarm – Minaccia dalla giungla

Venerdì 29 ottobre

The Last Witch Hunter – L’ultimo cacciatore di streghe

After 3

Domenica 31 ottobre

La promessa dell’assassino

La prova