“I’m going to be myself no matter what and let people know.” ⁣ ⁣ Erica Bougard is a two-time national champion of the heptathlon (yes, that means 7 different events 🤯) and she’s working hard to set an example for LGBTQIA+ youth by living her truth. “I let the track community know that this is me, this is who I am. This is who I've always been.” 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈