Arrow, The Flash e tutte le altre: ecco in che ordine vedere tutte le serie TV DC che fanno parte dell’Arrowverse.

Prima ancora che il Marvel Cinematic Universe si espandesse nel mondo della serie TV, i supereroi DC erano già protagonisti di alcune serie di grande successo e di crossover che hanno entusiasmato i fan. Di che cosa parliamo? Dell’Arrowverse, ovvero tutte quelle serie collegate ad Arrow (la prima a essere uscita). Ma qual è l’ordine giusto in cui vanno guardate le varie serie TV dell’Arrowverse e suoi crossover? Se volete immergevi nel mondo DC e seguire le vicende dei suoi supereroi siete arrivati nel posto giusto.

Serie TV Arrowverse: ordine cronologico

Per vedere le serie TV dell’Arrowverse in ordine cronologico è necessario partire dalle prime due stagioni di Arrow, poi alternare un episodio di Arrow 3 con uno di The Flash e poi Constantine. Una volta terminate le stagioni, insieme ad Arrow 4 e The Flash 2 vanno alternate Supergirl e Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Quando con Arrow si arriva alla sesta stagione, con The Flash alla quarta, con Supergirl alla terza, iniziano le avventure di Black Lightning. Successivamente tocca a Batwoman, Stargirl e Superman & Lois.

Arrowverse: ordine episodi

Arrow stagione 1

Arrow stagione 2

The Flash stagione 1

Arrow stagione 3

Constantine stagione 1

The Flash stagione 2

Arrow stagione 4

Supergirl stagione 1

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 1

Arrow stagione 5

Supergirl stagione 2

The Flash stagione 3

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 2

Arrow stagione 6

Supergirl stagione 3

The Flash stagione 4

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 3

Black Lightning stagione 1

Black Lightning stagione 2

The Flash stagione 5

Supergirl stagione 4

Arrow stagione 7

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 4

Batwoman stagione 1

Supergirl stagione 5

Black Lightning stagione 3

The Flash stagione 6

Arrow stagione 8

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 5

Stargirl stagione stagione 1

Batwoman stagione 2

Black Lightning stagione 4

Superman & Lois stagione 1

The Flash stagione 7

Supergirl stagione 6

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 6

Stargirl stagione 2

Batwoman stagione 3

Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 7

The Flash stagione 8

Crossover Arrowverse: l’ordine cronologico

Qui di seguito l’ordine degli episodi crossover delle varie serie che compongono l’Arrowverse:

Flash vs. Arrow (The Flash) [1×08]

Il coraggio e l’audacia (Arrow) [3×08]

Leggende di oggi (The Flash) [2×08]

Leggende di ieri (Arrow) [4×08]

Medusa (Supergirl) [2×08]

Invasione! (The Flash) [3×08]

Invasione! (Arrow) [5×08]

Invasione! (Legends of Tomorrow) [2×07]

Crisi su Terra-X – I Parte (Supergirl) [3×08]

Crisi su Terra-X – II Parte (Arrow) [6×08]

Crisi su Terra-X – III Parte (The Flash) [4×08]

Crisi su Terra-X – IV Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [3×08]

Altrimondi – I Parte (The Flash) [5×09]

Altrimondi – II Parte (Arrow) [7×09]

Altrimondi – III Parte (Supergirl) [4×09]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – I Parte (Supergirl) [5×09]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – II Parte (Batwoman) [1×09]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – III Parte (The Flash) [6×09]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – IV Parte (Arrow) [8×08]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – V Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [5×01]

