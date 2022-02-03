Di tendenza:

Donna Glamour

Arrow, The Flash e tutte le altre: ecco in che ordine vedere tutte le serie TV DC che fanno parte dell’Arrowverse.

Prima ancora che il Marvel Cinematic Universe si espandesse nel mondo della serie TV, i supereroi DC erano già protagonisti di alcune serie di grande successo e di crossover che hanno entusiasmato i fan. Di che cosa parliamo? Dell’Arrowverse, ovvero tutte quelle serie collegate ad Arrow (la prima a essere uscita). Ma qual è l’ordine giusto in cui vanno guardate le varie serie TV dell’Arrowverse e suoi crossover? Se volete immergevi nel mondo DC e seguire le vicende dei suoi supereroi siete arrivati nel posto giusto.

Serie TV Arrowverse: ordine cronologico

Per vedere le serie TV dell’Arrowverse in ordine cronologico è necessario partire dalle prime due stagioni di Arrow, poi alternare un episodio di Arrow 3 con uno di The Flash e poi Constantine. Una volta terminate le stagioni, insieme ad Arrow 4 e The Flash 2 vanno alternate Supergirl e Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Fumetto popart
Fumetto popart

Quando con Arrow si arriva alla sesta stagione, con The Flash alla quarta, con Supergirl alla terza, iniziano le avventure di Black Lightning. Successivamente tocca a Batwoman, Stargirl e fumetti

Arrowverse: ordine episodi

Arrow stagione 1

Arrow stagione 2

The Flash stagione 1
Arrow stagione 3
Constantine stagione 1

The Flash stagione 2
Arrow stagione 4
Supergirl stagione 1
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 1

Arrow stagione 5
Supergirl stagione 2
The Flash stagione 3
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 2

Arrow stagione 6
Supergirl stagione 3
The Flash stagione 4
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 3
Black Lightning stagione 1

Black Lightning stagione 2
The Flash stagione 5
Supergirl stagione 4
Arrow stagione 7
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 4

Batwoman stagione 1
Supergirl stagione 5
Black Lightning stagione 3
The Flash stagione 6
Arrow stagione 8
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 5
Stargirl stagione stagione 1

Batwoman stagione 2
Black Lightning stagione 4
Superman & Lois stagione 1
The Flash stagione 7
Supergirl stagione 6
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 6
Stargirl stagione 2

Batwoman stagione 3
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 7
The Flash stagione 8

Crossover Arrowverse: l’ordine cronologico

Qui di seguito l’ordine degli episodi crossover delle varie serie che compongono l’Arrowverse:

Flash vs. Arrow (The Flash) [1×08]
Il coraggio e l’audacia (Arrow) [3×08]

Leggende di oggi (The Flash) [2×08]
Leggende di ieri (Arrow) [4×08]

Medusa (Supergirl) [2×08]
Invasione! (The Flash) [3×08]
Invasione! (Arrow) [5×08]
Invasione! (Legends of Tomorrow) [2×07]

Crisi su Terra-X – I Parte (Supergirl) [3×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – II Parte (Arrow) [6×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – III Parte (The Flash) [4×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – IV Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [3×08]

Altrimondi – I Parte (The Flash) [5×09]
Altrimondi – II Parte (Arrow) [7×09]
Altrimondi – III Parte (Supergirl) [4×09]

Crisi sulle Terre infinite – I Parte (Supergirl) [5×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – II Parte (Batwoman) [1×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – III Parte (The Flash) [6×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – IV Parte (Arrow) [8×08]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – V Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [5×01]

Riproduzione riservata © 2022 - DG

DONNAGLAMOUR ULTIM'ORA

Ultimo aggiornamento: 03-02-2022

Sanremo 2022 batte il record di ascolti: 55,8% di share