Arrow, The Flash e tutte le altre: ecco in che ordine vedere tutte le serie TV DC che fanno parte dell’Arrowverse.
Prima ancora che il Marvel Cinematic Universe si espandesse nel mondo della serie TV, i supereroi DC erano già protagonisti di alcune serie di grande successo e di crossover che hanno entusiasmato i fan. Di che cosa parliamo? Dell’Arrowverse, ovvero tutte quelle serie collegate ad Arrow (la prima a essere uscita). Ma qual è l’ordine giusto in cui vanno guardate le varie serie TV dell’Arrowverse e suoi crossover? Se volete immergevi nel mondo DC e seguire le vicende dei suoi supereroi siete arrivati nel posto giusto.
Serie TV Arrowverse: ordine cronologico
Per vedere le serie TV dell’Arrowverse in ordine cronologico è necessario partire dalle prime due stagioni di Arrow, poi alternare un episodio di Arrow 3 con uno di The Flash e poi Constantine. Una volta terminate le stagioni, insieme ad Arrow 4 e The Flash 2 vanno alternate Supergirl e Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow.
Quando con Arrow si arriva alla sesta stagione, con The Flash alla quarta, con Supergirl alla terza, iniziano le avventure di Black Lightning. Successivamente tocca a Batwoman, Stargirl e fumetti
Arrowverse: ordine episodi
Arrow stagione 1
Arrow stagione 2
The Flash stagione 1
Arrow stagione 3
Constantine stagione 1
The Flash stagione 2
Arrow stagione 4
Supergirl stagione 1
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 1
Arrow stagione 5
Supergirl stagione 2
The Flash stagione 3
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 2
Arrow stagione 6
Supergirl stagione 3
The Flash stagione 4
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 3
Black Lightning stagione 1
Black Lightning stagione 2
The Flash stagione 5
Supergirl stagione 4
Arrow stagione 7
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione 4
Batwoman stagione 1
Supergirl stagione 5
Black Lightning stagione 3
The Flash stagione 6
Arrow stagione 8
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 5
Stargirl stagione stagione 1
Batwoman stagione 2
Black Lightning stagione 4
Superman & Lois stagione 1
The Flash stagione 7
Supergirl stagione 6
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 6
Stargirl stagione 2
Batwoman stagione 3
Dc’s Legends of Tomorrow stagione stagione 7
The Flash stagione 8
Crossover Arrowverse: l’ordine cronologico
Qui di seguito l’ordine degli episodi crossover delle varie serie che compongono l’Arrowverse:
Flash vs. Arrow (The Flash) [1×08]
Il coraggio e l’audacia (Arrow) [3×08]
Leggende di oggi (The Flash) [2×08]
Leggende di ieri (Arrow) [4×08]
Medusa (Supergirl) [2×08]
Invasione! (The Flash) [3×08]
Invasione! (Arrow) [5×08]
Invasione! (Legends of Tomorrow) [2×07]
Crisi su Terra-X – I Parte (Supergirl) [3×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – II Parte (Arrow) [6×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – III Parte (The Flash) [4×08]
Crisi su Terra-X – IV Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [3×08]
Altrimondi – I Parte (The Flash) [5×09]
Altrimondi – II Parte (Arrow) [7×09]
Altrimondi – III Parte (Supergirl) [4×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – I Parte (Supergirl) [5×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – II Parte (Batwoman) [1×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – III Parte (The Flash) [6×09]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – IV Parte (Arrow) [8×08]
Crisi sulle Terre infinite – V Parte (Legends of Tomorrow) [5×01]
