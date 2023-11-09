Vi presentiamo una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di livello facile, medio e difficile: mettetevi alla prova con l’english language!

Siete davvero bravi con la lingua inglese? Vi presentiamo una serie di scioglilingua english style con cui potete mettervi alla prova. Da quelli più facili a quelli più difficili, passando per il livello medio: non dovete fare altro che preparare una sfida. Let’s go!

Gli scioglilingua in inglese più divertenti

In inglese, gli scioglilingua si chiamano tongue twister. Il meccanismo, ovviamente, è il medesimo di tutte le altre lingue, italiano compreso. Pertanto, se siete abbastanza allenati con il vostro linguaggio madre, potete provare a mettervi alla prova con l’english. Ci sono alcune frasi semplici, che sono adatte a tutti, mentre altre sono un più difficili. Non abbiate timore di mettervi alla prova, con un po’ di pratica riuscirete ad essere più veloci della luce. Iniziate lentamente e aumentate il ritmo appena avete acquisito un minimo di dimestichezza. Di seguito, una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di facile e media difficoltà in ordine crescente:

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. How many pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?

Can you can a can as a canner can can a can?

Frivolously fanciful Fannie fried fresh fish furiously.

To begin to toboggan first buy a toboggan, but don’t buy too big a toboggan. Too big a toboggan is too big a toboggan to buy to begin to toboggan.

She saw Sharif’s shoes on the sofa. But was she so sure those were Sharif’s shoes she saw?

Give papa a cup of proper coffe in a copper coffe cup.

Black background, brown background.

Seventy-seven benevolent elephants.

The chic Sikh’s sixty-sixth sheep is sick.

A loyal warrior will rarely worry why we rule.

A pessemistic pest exists amidst us.

Drew Dodd’s dad’s dog’s dead.

Scioglilingua in inglese di livello difficile

In patria, gli scioglilingua in inglese sono molto gettonati, anche a scuola. Pensate che i bambini adorano sfidarsi con i compagni, mentre gli studenti più grandi li utilizzano per migliorare la pronuncia o imparare a parlare più velocemente senza commettere errori. Di seguito, una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di livello difficile: