Vi presentiamo una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di livello facile, medio e difficile: mettetevi alla prova con l’english language!
Siete davvero bravi con la lingua inglese? Vi presentiamo una serie di scioglilingua english style con cui potete mettervi alla prova. Da quelli più facili a quelli più difficili, passando per il livello medio: non dovete fare altro che preparare una sfida. Let’s go!
Gli scioglilingua in inglese più divertenti
In inglese, gli scioglilingua si chiamano tongue twister. Il meccanismo, ovviamente, è il medesimo di tutte le altre lingue, italiano compreso. Pertanto, se siete abbastanza allenati con il vostro linguaggio madre, potete provare a mettervi alla prova con l’english. Ci sono alcune frasi semplici, che sono adatte a tutti, mentre altre sono un più difficili. Non abbiate timore di mettervi alla prova, con un po’ di pratica riuscirete ad essere più veloci della luce. Iniziate lentamente e aumentate il ritmo appena avete acquisito un minimo di dimestichezza. Di seguito, una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di facile e media difficoltà in ordine crescente:
- How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?
- Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. How many pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?
- Can you can a can as a canner can can a can?
- Frivolously fanciful Fannie fried fresh fish furiously.
- To begin to toboggan first buy a toboggan, but don’t buy too big a toboggan. Too big a toboggan is too big a toboggan to buy to begin to toboggan.
- She saw Sharif’s shoes on the sofa. But was she so sure those were Sharif’s shoes she saw?
- Give papa a cup of proper coffe in a copper coffe cup.
- Black background, brown background.
- Seventy-seven benevolent elephants.
- The chic Sikh’s sixty-sixth sheep is sick.
- A loyal warrior will rarely worry why we rule.
- A pessemistic pest exists amidst us.
- Drew Dodd’s dad’s dog’s dead.
Scioglilingua in inglese di livello difficile
In patria, gli scioglilingua in inglese sono molto gettonati, anche a scuola. Pensate che i bambini adorano sfidarsi con i compagni, mentre gli studenti più grandi li utilizzano per migliorare la pronuncia o imparare a parlare più velocemente senza commettere errori. Di seguito, una selezione di scioglilingua in inglese di livello difficile:
- Which witch switched the Swiss wristwatches?
- She sells seashells by the seashore.
- If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose?
- The bird with the beard drinks a beer with the bear with the beard.
- Which switched witch watch which Swatch watch switch?
- She sells seashells on the seashore. The shells she sells are seashells, she’s sure.
- Betty Botter bought some butter but, said she, the butter’s bitter. If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter. But a bit of better butter will make my bitter batter better. So she bought some better butter, better than the bitter butter, put it in her bitter batter, made her bitter batter better. So ‘t was better Betty Botter bought some better butter.
- A maid named Lady Marmalade made mainly lard and lemonade. M’lady lamely never made a well-named, labelled marmalade.
- Eeny meeny miney mo, catch a tiger by his toe; if he hollers, let him go, eeny meeny miney mo. Eeny meeny miney mo, prendi una tigre dall’alluce; se grida, lasciala andare, eeny meeny miney mo. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck would chuck wood? A woodchuck would chuck how much a woodchuck would chuck if a woodchuck would chuck wood.
- Whenever the weather is cold. Whenever the weather is hot. We’ll weather the weather, whatever the weather, whether we like it or not.