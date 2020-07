View this post on Instagram

Sony is now producing a portable, wearable personal air conditioner. Called the Reon Pocket, it comes with a dedicated undershirt with a pocket sewn below the nape of the neck; the smartphone-sized cooling unit sits in this pocket, and a "heat dissipation mechanism" sucks heat off of your body while a small fan blows it through the back of the shirt. The wearer can dial the cooling level in using a smartphone app, and there's also an automatic mode that takes advantage of a built-in motion sensor; for instance, the device can detect if you're stationary or walking, and adjust the coolness to suit. #sony #reon #sonyreonpocket #space #nasa #wearableart #wearabletherapy #wearable #wearables #wearabletech #WearableTechnology #wearabledevice