Hidden designs in famous logos -4 The current Amazon logo was introduced in 2000, replacing an older version that had a yellow downward curve underlining "amazon.com." The curve was flipped to resemble a smile, but also turned into an arrow that starts with the letter "A" and ends with a dimple under the "Z." A press release from the time clarifies that this is meant to emphasize that Amazon offers everything, from A to Z.