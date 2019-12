View this post on Instagram

KAGOSHIMA #WAGYU FESTIVAL Tender, full-bodied and featuring distinctive marbling, Kagoshima (Black) Beef from the prefecture of the same name is a favourite amongst discerning carnivores. This elite #Japanese beef has won the Wagyu Olympics and is the star of the show at BBQ Al Qasr all through October and November. Where: BBQ Al Qasr Daily: 6:00pm – 11:30pm . . . . .👉 BOOKING INFO: restaurants@emiratespalace.ae l +971 (0) 2 690 7999 l . . . . #BBQAlQasr #EmiratesPalaceLife | You #DreamIt, We #DoIt 👑 l #Experience It to #Feel It l #EmiratesPalace is the #PlaceToBe l #AtThePalace #MyAbuDhabi #cuisine #restaurant