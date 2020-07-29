Il prossimo 20 settembre si terrà la cerimonia di consegna dei 72° Emmy Awards: sono ora state svelate tutte le nomination.

Gli Emmy Awards sono arrivati alla 72a edizione, che si terrà il prossimo 20 settembre. Ora sono stati annunciante le varie nomination di quella che è una delle più importanti premiazioni per quanto riguarda il mondo delle serie Tv: tra le serie che hanno ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature c’è Watchmen, in lizza, insieme a tutti quelli che ci hanno lavorato, per ben 26 premi. Qui di seguito ecco tutte le nomination.

Emmy Awards 2020: le nomination

Miglior drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Miglior comedy

Curb your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Miglior film tv

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Fonte foto: https://www.facebook.com/iemmys/

Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Sarah Snook – Succession

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Alì – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know this Much is True

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Miglior regia per una serie drama

Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio Prisoners of War)

Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)

Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio Su casa es mi casa)

Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio Hunting)

Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)

Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio Cri de coeur)

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio The Interview)

Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio Finale Part 2)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio Miakhalifa.mov)

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)

Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio The Great – Pilot)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio It’s Comedy or Cabbage)

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio Marvelous Radio)

James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio We Love Lucy)

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film tv

Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio Find a Way)

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio Episode 5)

Maria Schrader – Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)

Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio Little Fear of Lightning)

Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama

Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio Bad Choice Road)

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio Bagman)

Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)

Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio All In)

John Shiban – Ozark (episodio Boss Fight)

Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)

Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)

David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio The Presidential Suite)

Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio Whenever You’re Ready)

Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio The Great)

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Collaboration)

Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Ghosts)

Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio On the Run)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film tv

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio Shirley)

Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio Episode 3)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio Episode 1)

Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio Part 1)

Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones – Succession

Harriet Walter – Succession

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad – This is Us

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

Andrew Scott – Black Mirror

James Cromwell – Succession

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Martin Short – The Morning Show

Jason Bateman – The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones – This is Us

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

Angela Bassett – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Wanda Sykes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler – The Politician

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

Fred Willard – Modern Family

Dev Patel – Modern Love

Brad Pitt – Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver – Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy – Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fonte foto: https://www.facebook.com/iemmys/