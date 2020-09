View this post on Instagram

The European energy label is reverting back to its original A-G format, saying goodbye to its three pluses for good. Discover more from our recent blog by following the link in our bio. #energy #energyefficiency #energyefficient #renewable #renewables #renewableenergy #sustainability #sustainable #sustainablenergy #greenenergy #energysavingtrust #environment #savingenergy #energysaving #saveenergy #climatechange #carbonfootprint #globalwarming #energylabels