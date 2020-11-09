Il film Le Streghe, tratto dall’omonimo romanzo per bambini di Roald Dahl, è stato accusato di discriminare le persone disabili.

Non se le aspettava di certo Robert Zemeckis tutte queste polemiche intorno al suo Le Streghe, l’adattamento cinematografico al celebre e omonimo romanzo per ragazzi di Roald Dahl. La pellicola è stata accusata di offendere le persone disabili a causa dell’aspetto della Grande Strega Suprema, interpretata da Anne Hathaway, che è rappresentata come affetta da ectrodattilia, una malattia genetica che comporta la mancanza o lo sviluppo incompleto delle dita. Nel film la Grande Strega Suprema, personaggio malvagio dall’aspetto mostruoso, è rappresentata infatti senza alcune dita.

Le Streghe: Anne Hathaway si scusa

Tra chi ha mosso critiche nei confronti del film Le Streghe ci sono anche alcune celebrità, come la nuotatrice paraolimpica britannica Amy Marren.

Alle critiche ha risposto la protagonista, Anne Hathaway, che si è immediatamente scusata. “Di recente ho appreso che molte persone con disabilità agli arti, in particolare i bambini, hanno sofferto a causa della rappresentazione della Grande Strega Suprema nel nostro film Le Streghe. In quanto persona che crede davvero nell’inclusività e che detesta davvero la crudeltà, devo a tutti voi le scuse per il dolore causato. Mi dispiace” ha scritto in un post su Instagram.

“Non ho collegato le vere disabilità con l’aspetto della Grande Strega quando mi è stato proposto l’aspetto del personaggio; se lo avessi fatto, vi assicuro che tutto questo non sarebbe mai successo. In particolare, voglio scusarmi con i bambini con disabilità agli arti. Ora che conosco meglio questa situazione, prometto che farò di meglio in futuro. E devo delle scuse speciali a tutti coloro che amano voi con la stessa ferocia con la quale io amo i miei figli: mi dispiace di aver deluso la tua famiglia” ha poi concluso l’attrice protagonista anche de Il diavolo veste Prada, Interstellar e Le Miserables.